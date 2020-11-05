The diary of an Indian yankee in king Trump’s court

In the last four years, we have had too much. The incompetence on pretty much everything. The total inaction on climate change and pushback against all science. The abandonment of European allies and of Kurds in West Asia. The tying of aid to Ukraine with domestic political favours. The “grab them by the pu**y", and the “blood coming out of her wherever". The appointment of a possible rapist to the Supreme Court. The labelling of Mexicans as “drug dealers, criminals, rapists". The shutting down of asylums. The separation of children from their mothers and fathers at the US border. The holding of children in cages; the young ones’ diapers unchanged. The “bad people on both sides". The support for police who choke African-Americans. The tear-gassing of citizens for a photo-op at a church. The loss of more than 200,000 citizens to covid-19. The complete repudiation of science on masks. The utter failure on providing adequate tests and economic support to counteract the raging pandemic.