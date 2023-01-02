The difficult job of saying something good about India

Three: Even though Indians are practical, they are suckers for idealism, not only in other people but also in themselves. In this way, India has kept the morals of the freedom movement alive. Indian politicians generally say the right things, claim to do the rights things and are under pressure not to gloat over all the wrong things that made them successful. We may scoff at idealism as merely theory, but then, that is its actual job—to be a theory, to show how other people should be, and also on good days how we ourselves should be, and what we should hold up for our children, and to outline the best that is possible in a human being, however improbable. As a result, most Indians might be corrupt and may even reward criminals in elections, but they retain a sense of righteousness, which is a fundamental right to hypocrisy. Hypocrisy helps us, in an unconscious way, exert pressure on the powerful to keep their practicality within limits. Without idealism, we end up giving too much power to the shameless.

