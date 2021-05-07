The disastrous start of this fiscal year should concentrate minds

The best fiscal news in recent weeks in the midst of this unfolding disaster was the resumption of free foodgrain, on the same pattern as in the last fiscal year, for May and June of 2021—an additional 5kg of wheat or rice and a kilogram of gram free per person per month. Yes, ration cards leave out many of the deserving, but even so, they cover 800 million individuals in roughly 150 million households, not all of whom are fraudulent claimants. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) had 77 million tonnes of foodgrain stock on 1 April, against a prudential requirement of 21 million tonnes. The rabi harvest is complete, and procurement is under way. There is clearly room for extending the free foodgrain to at least six months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}