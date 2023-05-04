Jimmy Kimmel and a thinking hat5 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:26 PM IST
When some familiar shapes tile the plane, they form patterns. But not all
When the shape made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s late night talk show last month, I knew this was big news. He didn’t seem to fully grasp what the fuss was about, but he did “wear" the shape, in a manner of speaking. A mathematical discovery, making the leap into popular culture —how often does that happen?