Jimmy Kimmel and a thinking hat

While no other regular polygons will tile the plane, we do know of 15 irregular pentagons that can do the job, the last of those discovered just a few years ago. What’s characteristic about all these mentioned shapes is that when they are used to tile the plane, they form patterns—meaning a block of tiles that repeats across the plane. If that block was turned into a tile, you could use it, in turn, to tile the plane. You’ve undoubtedly noticed this in tiled floors or walls. Mathematicians call such tiling shapes “periodic".

