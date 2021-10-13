The discretion deficit in what some business leaders do

India’s diaspora of business people is often held up as a symbol of pride with good reason: in the past couple of decades, no developing country has produced as many chief executive officers of Fortune 500 companies. Less commented upon is that this group also generates its share of controversy, all too often by saying the wrong thing at the wrong time. Exhibit A in this category is the former global managing director of McKinsey & Co, Rajat Gupta. He was convicted in 2012 to two years in prison on charges of insider trading and ordered to pay $5 million in fines. The ruling was upheld by a federal appeals court in the US and by the Supreme Court there. And yet, there was not much by way of repentance in the memoir he wrote of his life a couple of years ago. The US government’s case against Gupta, who was on the Goldman Sachs board, hinged on calls he made immediately after a board meeting of the investment bank to Raj Rajaratnam, a hedge-fund trader. Gupta called Rajaratnam in September 2008, soon after Goldman’s board approved an investment by Warren Buffett, a huge vote of confidence at the height of the financial crisis. Rajaratnam bought millions in Goldman stock that day. Gupta said the call he made was to inquire about an investment he had made in a fund managed by Rajaratnam. I found Gupta’s criticisms of the US justice system completely unfounded. If anything, the prison term he received arguably suggests that white-collar felony gets off too lightly.

