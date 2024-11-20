Opinion
The Dissanayake administration’s challenge is to reform Sri Lanka's economy
Summary
- The country must start paying off its huge international debts from 2028 onwards. Only wide-ranging economic reforms would place it in a financial position to do so.
Among the less well-known winners in Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election last week was Krishnan Kalaichelvi, the daughter of a Malaiyaga Tamil tea-estate worker. In the annals of South Asia’s mistreatment of minorities, the Malaiyaga occupy a tragic place.
