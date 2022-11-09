The divide between expertise and puffery is getting blurrier4 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 10:40 PM IST
Quackery is best fought though by not insulting a quack’s followers
We have a problem with medical and scientific experts. It’s hard to know what to believe when we’re being bombarded by professionals with prestigious degrees and affiliations pushing contrary claims about covid vaccine side effects, treatments such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and the disease itself. An example is Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. He graduated from magna cum laude Harvard, was chair of his class at the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, and by 35, was saving lives with bypass surgeries and heart and lung transplants at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center. By the mid-1990s, he was experimenting with some unusual mind-body techniques but only in conjunction with conventional surgery, which by all accounts he practised with great talent. But as he gained fame through Oprah Winfrey’s show, that escalated into hawking dubious supplements for weight loss and even suggesting a medical use for astrology.