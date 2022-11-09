The divide between expertise and puffery is getting blurrier

The age of experts as authorities started in the late 19th century during the Industrial Revolution, he said, when we were entering a new age of scientific authority, using science to improve everything from industrial chemicals to drugs and food preservation. We elevated scientific thinking in all endeavours, organizing advanced training and special credentials to certify expertise in law, medicine, accounting and business. Before that, science was pursued mostly by aristocrats. Specialization wasn’t necessary. It was possible to roam around different kinds of endeavours without any specialized degrees or training. Over recent decades, willingness to defer to experts has waxed and waned. The first downturn happened in the late 1920s and 1930s, said Tenner. People were disillusioned after the sinking of the Titanic, World War I and the Great Depression, which defied celebrated economists’ predictions of sustained prosperity. There was another wave of pro-authority sentiment after World War II, with the nuclear age and the space race, and another lull in the 1970s with Vietnam, the Three Mile Island nuclear accident and another economic downturn. As for the internet era of the 1990s and 2000s, Tenner says people started choosing among a variety of different authorities just the way 16th-century religious dissenters started picking leaders and denominations.

