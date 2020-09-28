The dollar might be staring at the end of its reserve currency status

Its ascendance began in the early 20th century with the economic rise of the United States and as the power of Europe’s imperial countries started waning. The United States Gold Standard Act of 1900 established the modern dollar as the US currency with a direct exchange value of 1.672 grams of gold. The two world wars severely impacted economies in Europe and Asia. European governments borrowed from the US to pay for war efforts and repaid the country in gold. Even though the US gold standard went through a patchy seven decades with multiple suspensions, it held together, allowing the US Federal Reserve to accumulate gold and the dollar to gain relative strength. The conversion of the dollar from a representative currency (one backed by gold or other metal) to a fiat currency (one backed only by the promise of a nation state) took place when the post-war Bretton Woods system ended in 1971 and the dollar was fully delinked from gold.

As the dollar gained strength, production and trade rose in the world. Global trade in oil, which provided the primary energy source for that expansion, began to be denominated in dollars, as also many other goods and services. The US dollar took over the mantle from the pound sterling after World War II and became the de facto global standard for trade and reference, making it the world’s reserve currency. This moniker is derived from the idea that it is the most commonly held currency by all central banks in the world. Today, about 61% of the reserve allocation of all central banks is the US dollar, with 21% for the euro, 6% for the Japanese yen, 5% pound sterling, and 2% for the Chinese renminbi, with the Australian and Canadian dollars also in the mix. Since the time the Chinese renminbi became an international currency a few years ago, it has steadily climbed to the 2% allocation mark, representing the equivalent of about $220 billion held as reserves.

With the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 (GFC) and the dramatic economic rise of China, there have been increasing calls to re-examine the dollar’s role as a reserve currency. The poor performance of the US during the pandemic has renewed the debate. The dollar’s dominance as a reserve currency has conferred the US with an extraordinary privilege. It allows it to borrow large amounts at low interest rates without the fear of reversals and permits the country to monetize a significant portion of its debt without fear of inflation. It is very unlikely that the US will have a balance of payments crisis so long as the dollar remains the world’s reserve currency. It also imposes costs. The dollar’s role requires that the Fed be the “lender of last resort" not only to the US, but also to the rest of the world. The Fed had to perform that role recently with a significant increase in dollar swap lines needed to stabilize the global system in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.

Many alternatives have been proposed to the dollar’s dominance. The use of another currency like the euro or the renminbi as the reserve currency is unlikely for several decades, pending full credibility in the nation states that issue them. In a landmark report, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development proposed in 2010 that the world shift to a basket of currencies in order to back a new derived currency. This hypothetical new currency would require international cooperation in an evolving multi-polar world, and would derive its credibility from the collective credibility of the underlying currencies’ issuing countries.

Currency operations that go with being the world’s reserve currency are better undertaken within the context of an organization that already does so, making a hypothetical derived currency a very low-desirability alternative. The most likely long-term alternative to the dollar will be a digital currency that reduces friction in international trade, mitigates the need for significant currency operations, and is freely and easily convertible into several international currencies. The race to be first with a block-chain-technology-based and central bank-authorized currency has begun in both the US and China. The latter is likely to win the technology race, but its institutional mechanisms, including the renminbi’s full convertibility, are several decades behind the US. In a recent war-game exercise conducted by the Harvard Kennedy School, a digital renminbi annulled a US sanctions regime in North Korea, allowing it to build nuclear weapons.

For the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the implications of this are clear. As a slow and deliberate central bank, India was among the last countries to adopt a monetary policy framework some years ago, at a time when early adopters had begun to question that straitjacket. Responding to a fast-evolving world will require a much more specialized cadre of staff at RBI and recognition that “business as usual at a measured pace" is a luxury unavailable to a modern central bank. India’s own experiments with digital currencies need to accelerate, and we will need to prepare for a world with digital “multi-polarity". The dollar’s hegemony is unlikely to end soon, but the currency tectonic plates have begun to shift.

P.S: “Digital Currency is everything you don’t understand about money combined with everything you don’t understand about computers," said comedian John Oliver.

