The dollar might be staring at the end of its reserve currency status

With the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 (GFC) and the dramatic economic rise of China, there have been increasing calls to re-examine the dollar’s role as a reserve currency. The poor performance of the US during the pandemic has renewed the debate. The dollar’s dominance as a reserve currency has conferred the US with an extraordinary privilege. It allows it to borrow large amounts at low interest rates without the fear of reversals and permits the country to monetize a significant portion of its debt without fear of inflation. It is very unlikely that the US will have a balance of payments crisis so long as the dollar remains the world’s reserve currency. It also imposes costs. The dollar’s role requires that the Fed be the “lender of last resort" not only to the US, but also to the rest of the world. The Fed had to perform that role recently with a significant increase in dollar swap lines needed to stabilize the global system in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.