It attempts to re-imagine how telecom should be regulated but has some kinks that need to be sorted out
Last week, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) followed up its recent consultation on a new telecommunications regulatory framework with a draft bill. This bill is intended to replace the Indian Telegraph Act, which has, since 1885, regulated all aspects of telecommunications in the country. I spent the better part of the weekend poring over the draft, and my feelings about it are mixed, at best.