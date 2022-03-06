The dubious value of winning battles on social media

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, most of us have been flooded with heartbreaking images from Ukraine. In every war, there is always that little girl who is holding a toy, crying her goodbye to her handsome dad, who is in uniform, kneeling. Many of the stories are real and stirring. But some have turned out to be fake. For instance, a popular video clip of a Russian warship asking Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island to surrender, with one Ukrainian defying the order through an expletive. We were told the Russians then blew up the island, killing all on it. It was endorsed by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine even named the ‘deceased soldiers’, and announced posthumous awards, but it emerges that all those soldiers had surrendered and are alive.