The early birds set the scene

These suggested to biologists a specific evolutionary process called paedomorphosis. That is, the animal retains juvenile—even embryonic—features as it becomes an adult. That is part of what happened as dinosaurs evolved into birds. Biologists focused on the shape of the skull of these animals as they evolved. They found that the dinosaur face shrank considerably, while the eyes, beak and brain grew (relative to the face size). The effect is that birds look like dinosaur embryos and infants. The effect also is that birds have larger brains, relative to body size, than dinosaurs did—precisely because embryos and babies have larger heads relative to their bodies than adults do. As the English palaeontologist Michael Benton put it, “a great way to improve brain size is to retain child size into adulthood".