The ECB faces a big credibility test on its new inflation target

The purpose is to reset ECB policy for the post-covid era. What’s left for ECB hawks and doves is to decide how forcefully they are prepared to act in the trade-off between more stimulus now versus a longer period of unconventional policy to meet its inflation target. By preparing to keep its monetary stimulus after the €1.85 trillion pandemic bond-buying ends, the ECB can buy some credibility by diverging from other central banks that are discussing tightening. This is significant as markets begin to assess the credibility of the ECB’s inflation target, and as the European Council begins to evaluate the conditions for fiscal and growth sustainability in the coming years. Now, all the ECB has to do is deliver.