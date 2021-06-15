The economic implications of China’s demographic transition

Much would depend on how the two drivers of trade surpluses—savings and investments—move in the coming years. China can continue to earn more dollars from the rest of the world than it spends to fund its imports, in case the expected decline in the savings rate is matched by a decline in the investment rate, leaving the difference between the two largely unchanged. However, a sharp decline in the Chinese investment rate will lead to a parallel decline in its rate of economic growth in the coming years, unless its economy becomes more productive in the way it uses its resources. The ongoing technology war with the US should be seen in this context.

