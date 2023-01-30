The Economic Survey: A report that serves multiple purposes4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:11 PM IST
It’s an exercise of self-analysis that informs lay citizens and experts alike even as it offers an economic context to the budget
It is a much-anticipated time of the year, with the presentation of the Union Budget around the corner. A key document that goes along with it is the Economic Survey, presented a day before the Budget. While my team and I began putting together this year’s Economic Survey, I wanted to delve deeper into its history and importance. When was it started, and how has its progress been? What is its stated objective? What is its useability for different sets of people? How can we make it more informative and reader-friendly? Does the government of any other country also come out with a document like this? Here is what my little research led me to. I also talk about how my journey has been while being at the helm of preparing the first such survey in my tenure as Chief Economic Adviser.
