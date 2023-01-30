The Economic Survey: A report that serves multiple purposes

So, the first question is well answered in the preface to the 2021-22 survey, where the former Principal Economic Adviser talks about the history of the Economic Survey going back to 1950-51 and how it has evolved from a brief outline of economic developments of the year gone by into a lengthy present-day document. It has evolved with changing times. The document has come to be attached to the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) of the government. Each CEA has tried to leave his mark on the document in his tenure, bringing his perspective and understanding of the economy into it, making each year’s document rather unique and richer for it. For example, some recent surveys started to have some themes attached to them. The 2017-18 survey was in pink colour, in solidarity with women who suffer violence, advocating gender equality. The surveys written during the tenure of K. V. Subramanian were sprinkled with quotations from ancient scriptures and made for interesting reading.