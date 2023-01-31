The Economic Survey’s growth forecast is a little too optimistic

When it comes to exports, there are three factors at play. First, rich-world central banks are likely to keep raising interest rates, at least through the first half of 2023-24. While inflation has come down, it is still nowhere near their targeted 2%. Second, these central banks have been gradually withdrawing the money they had printed and pumped into the financial system. This will keep long-term interest rates high and discourage consumption, hurting their imports and our exports. Third, a major reason for the jump in consumer demand across the rich world was the fact that the money printed was indirectly handed over to governments. They deposited that money into the bank accounts of people. This pushed up consumer demand in 2020 and 2021, but this isn’t going to happen anymore.