The Economics Nobel’s propensity to stir controversies

Among mainstream economists, the first to be ticked off by the award was apparently Branko Milanovic, who sent out a tweet thread critical of the prize. Apart from the usual snark of critics who put “Nobel prize" in inverted commas—implying that it’s a bogus and real Nobel, not being one of the original awards—Milanovic’s substantive point was that the award should go to research dealing with big and important questions—wealth, poverty, inequality and so forth, of the type he deals with—and not to allegedly minor topics such as how to design an auction. As he wrote in the thread: “Economics is a social science. Its aim is to make us understand the world and make people’s lives (materially) richer. The work that should be singled out is the work that does that—in a big way."