The economics of employment and growth looks upside down

A possible explanation for this new picture in the West is that the covid pandemic moved people out of the labour force. This could be because of financial support provided, on account of health reasons, or a desire to work less, with fewer people looking out for jobs. Further, significantly, notwithstanding reports of job losses in the tech space, companies may have been lenient on layoffs in tough times. Firms expecting better prospects in the coming years would have decided to preserve their headcount even if it meant keeping excess staff benched. And last, related to the first two factors, the travails of demographic change have started to affect countries where the older population has moved out of the job market, thanks partly to government support.