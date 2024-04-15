The elderly men who run the world give us hope
Summary
- Instead of grudging their authority, we should learn a thing or two from their zest for life
The world seems tired of elderly men, but the feeling is not mutual. Many countries are run by old men, large corporations too, and also most housing societies, it would seem on most days. Some people appear to hold contempt for ageing men for not receding into irrelevance quietly. This is odd, because being old is the future of all, and what some of them have demonstrated is that ageing need not be the same as dying.