The elderly men who run the world give us hope

But could this be what the world wants from the old? What else do people expect from their ageing parents? Don’t do anything interesting that might make you fall? Be with other elderly people, don’t get involved in too many things, assume that the lives of other people are more important and more precious? Be alive and dead at once? It’s convenient for us to imagine that all the old want to do is withdraw into a forest, and that they don’t do it only because there are not many forests around anymore. But is this what you would like to be when you are old?