The emergence of ‘fictosexuals’ and its reverberations

It was once believed that if the end user realizes that the voice on the side of any interaction is not human, but an AI-backed machine, the emotional intensity of that interaction will dwindle. The emergence of fictosexual individuals is a reminder that human-AI interaction can be as emotional as a human-human one. But for AI products to achieve deep emotional connections with end users, the development of AI products can never be left to engineers and technologists alone. AI development teams would have to include human behaviour experts and designers. The time is not far when the intensity of the emotional connection an AI product creates with its end user will play a bigger role in its success than the technology behind it. All in all, the emergence on the planet of a fictosexual population is yet another step in the direction of making AI less artificial and more human.