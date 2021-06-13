The Emergency stays relevant for the behaviour it bred

India had already been in turmoil for months, with Jayaprakash Narayan, or JP as he is widely known, leading agitations across North India and calling for “total revolution". On 25 June, at a huge rally in Delhi, JP called upon the police to disobey the orders of the government if they were immoral and unethical. This was what Indira Gandhi had been waiting for. JP’s words could be construed as an incitement to rebellion and a threat to India’s internal security. She had already been convinced by her close friend Siddhartha Shankar Ray, chief minister of West Bengal and the only person in her party who called her “Indu", that she should declare an emergency that would suspend civil liberties and allow her to rule by decree. Ray had worked out all the legalities. A few hours after JP’s speech, minutes before the clock struck midnight, a compliant president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed signed the proclamation of Emergency.

