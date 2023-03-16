The end of hyper-globalization should yield a better alternative

Global narratives have shifted numerous times in history. Under the late-19th-century gold standard, the global economy was viewed as a self-adjusting, self-equilibrating system in which stability was best achieved if governments did not interfere. Free capital movement, free trade and sound macro-economic policies, the thinking went, would achieve the best results for the world economy and countries alike. The gold standard’s collapse and the Great Depression put a significant dent in this benign-markets narrative. The Bretton Woods regime that emerged after World War II, which relied on Keynesian macroeconomic management to stabilize the global economy, gave the state a much more prominent role. Only a strong welfare state could provide social insurance and support those who fell through the cracks of the market economy. The Bretton Woods system altered the relationship between domestic and global interests. The world economy, built on a model of shallow integration, was now subservient to the goals of ensuring full domestic employment and establishing equitable societies. Thanks to capital controls and a permissive international trade regime, countries could create social and economic institutions that suited their individual preferences and needs.