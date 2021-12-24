The endgame for solo entrepreneurs in the evolving startup ecosystem

A potent bunch

In simple terms, a bunch of engineering college grads who are friends with a great idea is more potent rather than one individual who is out to “change the world". For businesses with heavy technology deployment, the chief technology officer (CTO) is on par with the CEO, with the investor having ensured a safe runway for the foreseeable future by accounting for losses. The product development takes precedence over revenue generation. In this scenario, the CTO would lead the technology benchmarks and even report directly to investors, while the CEO takes a backseat.