The entangled economics and politics of India’s farm agitation

But the worst consequence is that the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have become dependent on this distorted, subsidy- driven policy regime since no government has reformed the system. So, after the Narendra Modi government decided to introduce big-bang reforms in agriculture, rail-roading three laws through Parliament without a vote division, which the opposition had demanded, these farmers grew agitated. Two of the three laws include clauses that preclude civil courts from having any jurisdiction over dispute resolution between farmers and contract-farming companies, or granting injunctions. So farmers have no legal recourse beyond the executive authorities that report to their political masters. How such dispute resolution will work if a small farmer faces a powerful corporation is not difficult to imagine, especially if that corporation is politically connected. Hence, a deep trust deficit has emerged between agitating farmers and the government, with the former demanding a legal foundation for MSPs. The agitation is mainly being pursued by farmers of Punjab, Haryana and western UP, with only token support from other farmers, because the former have been the main beneficiaries of the subsidy-driven policy regime. They would indeed find their livelihoods threatened if the regime were to be dismantled.The Supreme Court’s stay on the implementation of the new farm laws and the Centre’s decision to withhold the same for 18 months, which could be extended, provides some space to plan and initiate a way forward.

