The entry of foreign firms should herald more legal sector reforms

Lift restrictions on solicitation and advertising: We must also initiate a conversation on possible third- generation legal market reforms to remove the bar on solicitation and advertisements by legal professionals. This is a touchy subject and has roots as old as the modern legal profession itself. The typical justification for these curbs is that law is a noble profession, lawyers act in the public interest of securing justice and hence, unlike other businesses, cannot solicit clients or advertise their services. Somehow, commercialization of the legal profession is viewed as undesirable and with suspicion. But this notion flies in the face of reality. The profession is already commercialized. Lawyers and law firms are in the business of serving clients and charge commensurate fees for their services. Most of the corporate and transactional work done by law firms is akin to other business services. We must also accept that lawyers and law firms are self-interested market agents who perform their duties within the confines of noble professional conduct. In any case, many of them also offer altruistic pro bono services.