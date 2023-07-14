Birds, cats and evolution’s way

Birds, cats and evolution’s way1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:12 AM IST
Cheetahs and hummingbirds both have remarkable abilities, but how do they sustain their exertions? Cheetahs can sprint at their fastest for about 30 seconds, while hummingbirds have to consume nearly their full body weight in nectar each day to survive. Some hummingbird species have evolved bigger feet and shorter beaks to allow them to cling to perches and sip nectar without expending as much energy. The evolution of these animals' abilities and physical characteristics remains a mystery.
Something has always intrigued me about cheetahs and hummingbirds. No, it isn’t as if I sit here all day wracking my brains over both gorgeous animals. But every now and then, I do. Like when I began writing this, there came news of a seventh death among the cheetahs we imported from Africa last year.
