Birds, cats and evolution’s way

In the wild, cheetahs don’t necessarily have to go quite that fast, for their prey is usually slower than they are. But for me, the interesting question is not about that remarkable speed, but how, and how long, the cheetah can sustain it. After all, even the best conditioned human athletes can maintain a flat-out sprint for no more than about 30 seconds. World sprint records tell that story: among men, the 100m record is 9.58 seconds and the 200m, 19.19 seconds—just about twice the 100m record. So, top-flight athletes can sprint at their fastest for at least 200m. But the 400m? 43.03 seconds, which is well over twice as long as for the 200m. That’s already a sign that over distances longer than 200m, athletes can’t do a full sprint. Instead, they must pace themselves.