The evolution of financial services and savings trends in India4 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 10:38 PM IST
- As per-capita income & urban population grows, the middle-class population will also grow. Crisil expects middle-class households in India to grow from 4.1 Cr in 2012 to 18.1 Cr by 2030
India recently crossed the UK to become the 5th largest economy in the world with a per capita income of $2000. The IMF expects the per-capita income to grow at 6% till March 2025 (FY25). At $2,000 levels, income crosses the minimum expenditure level & incremental income is used for spending & investments.
