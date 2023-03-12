The evolution of financial services and savings trends in India

The rapid growth in investment & credit solutions acts as a tailwind for the financial sector particularly companies operating in capital markets, insurance, and credit businesses. To participate in the growth of financial assets (other than bank deposits), S&P BSE Financials ex Bank 30 Index helps investors gain exposure to the financialisation of savings theme by including non-banking financial companies that are in the business of capital markets, lending & insurance. These businesses include the country’s leading life & general insurers, NBFCs that provide consumer finance & capital market companies from exchanges to AMCs to brokers as well as new & emerging businesses like Fintech. The index has returned 14.5% CAGR in the last 10 years. The below exhibit shows the index composition breakup. Interestingly, NBFCs (including Housing finance companies) & Life Insurers make up more than two-thirds of the index.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}