The evolution of platforms has spelt the descent of online tools

Aside-effect of the explosion of ChatGPT and other Generative AI products has been the sudden realization of how bad the search experience has become. When it launched, Google differentiated itself by its clean and simple user interface—at a time when the web ran amok with pop-up ads. The latter now seems to describe a typical Google search experience, with the first screen filled with sponsored links, followed by exhortations to buy your search prompt at various stores, and ending with more advertised links. The clutter and lack of context seem to extend to other big networks. As Elon Musk shakes up Twitter, the site seems a shadow of its earlier relevant self, with irrelevant tweets popping up everywhere. The less said about Facebook the better, with Mark Zuckerberg trying to cram every possible social product and experience into his groaning app. As Meta tries to make Instagram look more like TikTok, loyal users including the Kardashians are campaigning to let ‘Instagram be like Instagram’. Younger people tell me that even Tiktok is losing its sheen, and the mighty Amazon too is riddled with ads as it tries to counter the slowdown of its commerce business with advertising revenue.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}