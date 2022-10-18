The exchange rate will soon have to play a bigger adjustment role

The Indian central bank has usually had an asymmetric response to pressure in the market for foreign exchange, as Ila Patnaik and Rajeswari Sengupta have shown in a recent paper that was presented in the 2021 edition of the India Policy Forum hosted by the National Council of Applied Economic Research. The two economists show that RBI has typically responded to appreciation pressure on the Indian rupee by purchasing foreign exchange reserves; and it has preferred to allow the rupee to slide when there is depreciation pressure, rather than use too much of its foreign exchange reserves to defend it.