The extraordinary human rights of animals in India

Many of India’s troubles arise from the fact that it imports foreign solutions for unique problems. Influenced by societies that have not seen a leopard in centuries, or probably ever, we assume that a leopard belongs in a forest. This is convenient for everyone; also, this is how a society operates that demarcates human and animal habitats. We should know better. A natural habitat is an ambiguous thing. It is wherever there is easy food. What the leopard has been trying to say is that it likes human settlements. There is a lot of slow easy prey here. But forest officials have been “rescuing" leopards and banishing them to the forest. And these cats have been finding their way back. There are leopards in the sugarcane districts of Maharashtra that have probably never seen a forest. They like it here, so what can we do?