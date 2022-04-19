The fading dream of an online civilization of the mind

On 8 February 1996, John Perry Barlow, songwriter for the Grateful Dead and founder of the Electronic Freedom Foundation (EFF), dashed off an email to a hundred odd friends. The message, titled “A Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace", argued that the internet should not be subject to the laws and regulations of the real world. He was concerned that real-world regulations that the US government was imposing on cyberspace would stunt its growth. “On behalf of the future," he begged, “I ask you of the past to leave us alone. You are not welcome among us. You have no sovereignty where we gather."

