The farmer agitation has gone beyond controversial farm laws

It is important to reiterate that the push-back started after the three farm laws were forced through Parliament without consultation with the sector’s stakeholders. But farmer protests have been going on for the last five years in various parts of the country. A mobilization in Maharashtra witnessed two long marches. Similar demonstrations were witnessed in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and several other states. In Madhya Pradesh, farmers in 2017 were fired upon, resulting in death of seven farmers. The causes of these protests were different but had a common theme. The common anxiety is the declining profitability of farming, driven by rising input costs, weak farm-gate prices and the withdrawal or dilution of protections available from the state. The fact that these are neither isolated nor imaginary is evident in the Situation Assessment Survey of Agricultural Households by the National Statistical Office for 2018-19. Not only has Indian income from farming alone declined in real terms between 2012-13 and 2018-19, it has pushed a significant majority from being farmers to wage workers, with casual-wage income increasing its share of overall earnings by farmers. With jobs drying up in non-agricultural sectors, the number of workers in the farm sector has swelled, resulting in decline in per- worker income. With rural wages also falling in real terms over the past three years, farmers’ hardship have worsened.

