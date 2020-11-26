The fascinating science of sleep and its role in human evolution

On the other hand, only 9% of a monkey’s sleep is REM. Limb-inertness induced by REM would imply that they would not be able to grasp the branches of the trees they sleep on, and fall. They also need to sleep light, since they are unprotected from predators. Around 15 million years ago, great apes solved this by making platforms and sleeping securely on them. The proportion of their REM sleep rose, raising their cognitive ability and consolidating memories. Some apes then started sleeping on the ground, and later, on beds, creating more space for REM sleep and a higher cognitive and memory ability, and eventually evolving into humans. Thus, it is the second stage of Upanishadic sleep, the “sleep of dreams" that helped make us human. Could the mysterious and yet unstudied fourth stage of Turaya perhaps make us super-human, like our ancient rishis and devatas? Sleep is a super power.