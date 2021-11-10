The fatigue of hearing about climate goals minus roadmaps

What a joke. The world’s biggest car markets and automakers won’t commit to a deal to eliminate new vehicle emissions over the next two decades. Volkswagen, BMW and Toyota Motor are unlikely to get on board with an emissions pledge expected to be unveiled at the CoP-26 climate summit in Glasgow because key governments are reluctant, the Financial Times reported. It includes a commitment to “work towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero emission globally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets", according to a version marked “final". As of Tuesday, Germany, China and the US, which together represented 59% of global vehicle sales in 2019, hadn’t signed up to it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}