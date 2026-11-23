The Congress plans to hold a nationwide rally to ‘Save the Constitution’ on 26 November. The party believes the Constitution is under threat and considers the date apt: it was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the document. The irony is hard to miss. During Congress rule, the opposition of the day—now in power—harboured similar apprehensions. Why does this cycle of protests persist?
The fault lines threatening democracy
SummaryA question looms large: despite the body blows, will the caravan of democracy keep moving forward?
The Congress plans to hold a nationwide rally to ‘Save the Constitution’ on 26 November. The party believes the Constitution is under threat and considers the date apt: it was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the document. The irony is hard to miss. During Congress rule, the opposition of the day—now in power—harboured similar apprehensions. Why does this cycle of protests persist?
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