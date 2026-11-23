The Congress plans to hold a nationwide rally to ‘Save the Constitution’ on 26 November. The party believes the Constitution is under threat and considers the date apt: it was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the document. The irony is hard to miss. During Congress rule, the opposition of the day—now in power—harboured similar apprehensions. Why does this cycle of protests persist?
The Congress plans to hold a nationwide rally to ‘Save the Constitution’ on 26 November. The party believes the Constitution is under threat and considers the date apt: it was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the document. The irony is hard to miss. During Congress rule, the opposition of the day—now in power—harboured similar apprehensions. Why does this cycle of protests persist?
History offers a clue. Even before the Constitution came into force in 1950, sharp fault lines had emerged over several core issues: the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), national language, the tilt towards a strong Centre within a federal structure, freedom of speech and reservation in government jobs. Seven decades later, these debates, in one form or another, continue to keep India’s political temperature at boiling point.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states are now gearing up to implement the UCC. Once implemented, India’s federal map could effectively split into two: states governed by a uniform civil law and those adhering to older personal law frameworks.
Democracies across the globe are caught in a similar churn, fuelling anxiety among defenders of democratic norms.
On 19 November 1863, in his historic Gettysburg Address, US President Abraham Lincoln offered a definitive articulation of democracy: government of the people, by the people, for the people. Now consider how President Donald Trump governs that very nation. He signed 292 executive orders between 2025 and 2026.
From the world’s oldest modern democracy, let us turn to its cradle: France. The French Revolution began in July 1789 with the storming of the Bastille, an event commemorated as France’s National Day. Yet, despite its democratic legacy, contemporary France is simmering with unrest. This is a wealthy nation, with a per capita income of roughly ₹45.7 lakh and a long-standing reputation as a model welfare state.
A major source of public anger in affluent Western democracies is the growing grip of billionaires on democratic institutions. Trump faces persistent allegations of conflating national policy with his family’s business interests. Across Europe and the developing world, essential public utilities, once seen as instruments of social welfare, are increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few business houses.
The corporate playbook is simple: charge for every service and ensure profits keep rising. Friction begins when the cost of living climbs faster than average incomes. Exhausted by the daily struggle to make ends meet, citizens are taking to the streets even in democracies long considered stable.
Perhaps more troubling is the way contemporary leaders weaponize nationalism to erect walls of religion, language and geography. Traditional social fault lines are deliberately widened with each election cycle to consolidate majority support. Neighbouring Bangladesh offers a cautionary tale. Retaining power through polarization has become a global template, favoured by leaders unwilling to accept defeat even when voted out.
Trump offers a textbook case. After he lost the 2020 election, observers warned that while Trump was out of office, Trumpism was here to stay. At its core, Trumpism meant stoking racial and religious grievances under the banner of American nationalism. The sentiment proved so volatile that his supporters stormed Capitol Hill for hours after his defeat. Riding that very wave, Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.
Do such leaders not mock the founding visionaries who anchored democracy and national unity in enduring ideals? It was the blood of French citizens that gave the world the principles of liberty, equality and fraternity—ideals that dismantled monarchies and inspired colonized nations to fight for freedom.
Since this reflection on historical parallels began with a milestone in November, let us close with another. On 9 November 1799, Napoleon Bonaparte seized power to “rescue” France from anarchy, dealing a body blow to the revolution. Yet France endured, and since 1870, its democracy has continued to evolve.
Today, as the alliance of unbridled political ambition and oligarchic wealth shakes the foundations of popular will, a question looms large: despite these body blows, will the caravan of democracy keep moving forward? Democracy lovers feel this system of governance will prevail in spite of a few more rounds of acid tests.
Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.