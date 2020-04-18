Opinion | The fear factor is a significant determinant

Since about December, and certainly since March, the world has been rightly concerned about the covid-19 pandemic that has engulfed the world. It must be remembered that the coronavirus that causes it seems to work in the same way as the swine flu epidemic of 2009-10. Both affect the respiratory system. The impact of the swine flu epidemic is often forgotten: 60 million affected in the US alone, a country which saw over 12,000 deaths, with 500,000 deaths globally in about a year. The much more pronounced global—and Indian—response to covid-19 is probably driven by the fact that social media influence is much greater today and hence information and rumours spread instantaneously. There is collective fear today, irrespective of government action. However, there is one point of agreement—that the best way to limit the spread is social distancing so that carriers of the virus can be isolated. The impact of the virus on Spain, Italy and the US seems to have brought home the importance of the social-distancing message.Since the incubation period seems about two weeks, a three-week strict isolation policy via a total lockdown in India seemed well thought out. So what comes next?

There are some obvious questions. What will be the impact of the lockdown on India’s economy? And is there a trade-off between the medical and economic emergencies? I will look at these in turn.

International and national organizations have given varied estimates on the reduction in the growth rate of India’s gross domestic product (GDP). Since no one knows how long the health crisis will last, these estimates are rough. Some of these seem predicated to a large extent on a decline in global GDP and its impact on India via a decline in export and imports.An implicit assumption appears to be that the lockdown will last for 2-3 months globally with some country specific differences. But, in general, it is argued that the world is set for another recession, as in the 1930s, with world trade already down by around 30% (as in the 1930s) and a global crash in almost all commodity prices.

How valid are these fears? First, it is necessary to see the nature of this economic crisis. Economists understand two kinds of general crises: a monetary crisis driven by profligate expenditure by governments, where the local currency collapses, as happened in many Latin American countries in the 1950s and 60s. This is obviously not relevant today. The other is a“Keynesian crisis",typical of most recessions in the past, driven by a failure of expectations that leads to a collapse of production and consumption. We now also know that this crisis of confidence can only be bridged by the government stepping in to “pump prime" the economy. The current government responses, with bail out packages in most economies, seem to be guided by this consideration.

However, it must be understood that the crisis today is not an economic crisis (which has continued since about 2008) fuelled by a failure of expectations, but one led by fear. The first response to the medical crisis has been to shut down all economies (manufacturing in particular). Factories and all international exchange (travel, conferences, etc.) came to a forced standstill. In other words, production has come to a stop in all except two sectors—food products and medical equipment and supplies. While no immediate estimates are available, a report of the US Committee for Economic Development put the share of food and beverages in total personal income expenditure of the US at around 10%. Assuming this applies to most developed countries (it would be higher for developing countries) and adding another 5-10% of expenditure on medical care, it would be reasonable to assume that about 80-85% of world GDP has been momentarily extinguished. Since production leads to income, a prolonged lockdown of the kind now contemplated implies that 80-85% of world income flows have been momentarily halted.

This is then the problem. Solutions suggested by most economists (government subsidies, tax breaks, etc.) are those dictated by a Keynesian crisis, while the current crisis is fuelled by a medical shutdown, and so production and/or expenditure could yet revert to the pre-March level in most countries. It may even be argued that most individuals are spending just 20% of their incomes at present (with little to spend on), and once the fear of the virus recedes, expenditure might be back at least to pre-March levels. (Think of a cancer patient given a new lease of life.)

In any case, policymakers have to address a “social crisis" peculiar to developing countries like India, where production is still labour-intensive. Almost 55% of direct employment is in the agricultural and construction sectors. While exemptions have been provided to harvesting operations, the big issue is the “fear" in the minds of workers and truckers. Inter-state movement of migrant labour is critical to the lorry transport, agriculture and construction sectors. A relaxation of the lockdown that does not lay down the contours of future labour mobility will not solve the social crisis. To that end, the government has laid out a set of conditions that would enable some activities to begin on Monday.

It is clear that a relaxation of production and logistics is important for the economy to re-begin, or else the social crisis will overwhelm the medical one. A start must be made with factory production while making social distancingon work floors the responsibility of managers. Road haulage must be restored to the extent possible, as truckers do not always transport dedicated supplies.

Will this work? It will, once the fear factor is removed.

Manoj Pant is vice-chancellor and director at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi. These are his personal views