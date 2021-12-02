The Fed’s dumped the wrong word but what about its policy?

This has enormous advantages. First, it’s simple. Instead of having to revisit, month by month, the contested meanings of ‘maximum employment’ and ‘average inflation’, the Fed would measure the stance of monetary policy against the gradual evolution of one straightforward aggregate. Second, it’s honest about what the Fed can hope to do with monetary policy. Changes in interest rates and/or central-bank bond purchases don’t directly affect jobs and prices. In the first instance, they move NGDP; how that change affects jobs and prices is beyond the Fed’s control. A third advantage is especially valuable right now. An NGDP target contends more easily with a supply-side shock. Under the Fed’s current approach, supply interruptions that force output down and prices up create a policy dilemma: Should it prioritize controlling inflation or supporting employment? Wrestling with that dilemma is why the Fed and its army of watchers have been debating whether inflation is transitory. With a target for NGDP, there’s often no need to ask. When supply is hit, inflation is allowed to overshoot until output recovers and NGDP is back on track. Growth of 4% in NGDP, for example, makes inflation of 4% “on target" when output growth falls to zero.