The Fed’s money printing can be traced to the Great Gatsby curve

Over the years, a lot of manufacturing has moved away from the US, hence, stuff that was produced in the US, is now imported. But that’s not the main reason behind income inequality. As Wolf writes: “Manufacturing industry used to generate a very large number of relatively highly paid and secure jobs for less-educated men… The dominant cause of the decline in the share of industry in employment has been rising productivity, not trade." Fewer factories now produce more than they did in the past, leading to a lower labour force participation rate and hence, a massive increase in economic inequality.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}