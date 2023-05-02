The financial inclusion of women is set for a tech leap5 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:07 PM IST
Digital services could easily be designed to serve women customers in ways that are gender sensitive
One of the more notable successes of India’s digital journey has been the progress made in the last-mile delivery of banking services to underserved communities. Much of this has been on account of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) that has since its launch in 2014 seen the number of bank accounts open in the country rise from 147 million in March 2015 to 462 million in June 2022. According to a report by the Bank for International Settlements, this is the largest increase (45%) in bank accounts opened by any country in the same period, as a result of which, India managed to achieve in 9 years what would have ordinarily taken 47.