The financial inclusion of women is set for a tech leap

What is perhaps less appreciated is that 56% of all these new bank accounts are owned by women. This implies that over and above the remarkable financial inclusion that has been achieved overall, we have also managed to significantly reduce the gender gap, from 17% in 2011 to 6% in 2017. This is a remarkable achievement, one that we do not speak about often enough. Having said that, there is a difference between having an account and actually using it. According to a report by Women’s World Banking, most women only access their PMJDY accounts to withdraw the benefit transfers that they receive in them from the various government initiatives that they are eligible for. Most of them do not use these accounts for savings, to build a credit history, or avail of any financial products such as insurance and loans. Until women actively engage in the formal financial industry, we still have a long way to go.