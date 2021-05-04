The first major acquisition by Netflix ought to be Discovery

The streaming entertainment wars are leaving smaller programmers and studios faced with the inevitability of selling to one of a handful of companies set to dominate the world of online video subscriptions: Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co. Deal speculation has mostly centred on movie houses such as Lionsgate and MGM, but the hottest takeover target in the field of video streaming over the internet is better known for ripping out red carpets than walking them. Discovery Inc, with its HGTV home-renovation shows, TLC reality dramas, Food Network cooking competitions and modern twists on nature programming, may be just what Netflix needs to stay on top.