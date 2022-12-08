The five most significant eventsof calendar 2022 in technology4 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 10:46 PM IST
As 2020 was defined by COVID, and 2021 by lockdowns, 2022 has been defined by wars
As 2020 was defined by COVID, and 2021 by lockdowns, 2022 has been defined by wars
As 2020 was defined by COVID, and 2021 by lockdowns, 2022 has been defined by wars. Just as we were dusting our clothes and throwing away our masks after a bruising battle with COVID, Russia decided to go to war with Ukraine. China is being bellicose towards Taiwan, and North Korea towards everyone else. An internal war has been festering in the US, which resulted in a brittle win for the Democrats in their mid-terms. Even sport is not immune: countries are wrangling with each other to win football’s greatest honour in the World Cup. As I do my annual column on key tech milestones of the year, the world of technology too seems to be going through its own internal skirmishes and, sometimes, outright war. Here are my Top 5 Tech Happenings in 2022, in ascending order: