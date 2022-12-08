The five most significant eventsof calendar 2022 in technology

Five, is the Crypto crash. Bitcoin and cryptos seem to collapse seem to happen a few times every year, but this one seems to be different - what Janet Yellen called ‘a Lehman moment’ for the sector as its total market capitalisation crashed from $3trn in Nov 2021 to below $1trn now. The implosion of ‘stablecoins’ Terra and Luna set this avalanche off, and it culminated with the ignominious collapse of Sam Bankman Fried and FTX. There are still some stalwarts left standing – Coinbase and Changpeng Zhao’s Binance, but the question to ask is whether it is another crash, or an Extinction Event. I believe that crypto will be resurrected in some form, but for that the industry will need to stop fighting its internal battles, and mature with regulation and an ethical, grown-up way of working (more on this in a subsequent column).